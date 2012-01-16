STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.22 percent at 16,189.36, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.16 percent at 4,873.9, as data showed headline inflation rate slowed to its lowest in two years. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.19 percent, steady from Friday, as the market offset the impact of higher core inflation dampening rate expectation, with the likelihood of more debt buybacks being announced by the RBI. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally higher at 51.5150/5300 to the dollar, compared with 51.53/54 at Friday's close, helped by dollar inflows and rebound in local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.12 percent and the one-year rate was 7 basis points higher at 7.92 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 8.90/9.00 percent, compared with 9.00/9.10 percent for two-day loans on Saturday, as demand for funds eased in the second half of the day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 32 rupees at 27,539 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16189.36 0.22 DOLLEX-30 2579.61 0 DOLLEX-100 1686.6 -0.02 DOLLEX-200 635.89 -0.06 BSE-100 8400.42 0.19 BSE-200 1967.96 0.16 BSE-500 6155.78 0.15 BSE MID-CAP 5580.65 -0.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 6192.03 0.33 BSE AUTO 8531.64 0.78 BSE-CG 9489.33 2.07 BSE-CD 5614.35 0.14 BSE-FMCG 4099.7 0.69 BSE-HC 6089.35 -0.62 BSE IPO 1415.71 0.07 BSE-IT 5580.99 1.8 BSE METALS 10776.71 0.19 BSE OIL & GAS 7688.29 -1.71 BSE POWER 1999.43 -0.08 BSE REALTY 1573.58 -0.52 BSE-PSU 7042.71 -0.57 BSE-TECK 3332.24 1.59 BSE BANKEX 10269.32 -0.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1051.97 0 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)