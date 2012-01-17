STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.11 percent at 16,369.26, while the 50-share Nifty was 1.14 percent higher at 4929.25, as investors eyed above-forecast GDP growth in China and positive domestic inflation trends, ahead of quarterly results from market heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was little changed at 8.23 percent, as traders were on the periphery awaiting the announcement of a debt buyback from the Reserve Bank of India. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.09/10 to the dollar, compared with 51.36/37 at Monday's close, on expectation of dollar inflows, and positive local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate was up 4 basis points at 7.99 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.10-9.20 percent from 8.60/8.70 percent on Monday, as demand was robust in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16369.26 1.11 DOLLEX-30 2627.66 1.86 DOLLEX-100 1717.93 1.86 DOLLEX-200 647.52 1.83 BSE-100 8492.93 1.1 BSE-200 1989.08 1.07 BSE-500 6219.47 1.03 BSE MID-CAP 5624.81 0.79 BSE SMALL-CAP 6242.23 0.81 BSE AUTO 8693.99 1.9 BSE-CG 9652.78 1.72 BSE-CD 5665.9 0.92 BSE-FMCG 4109.76 0.25 BSE-HC 6123.38 0.56 BSE IPO 1429.98 1.01 BSE-IT 5636.24 0.99 BSE METALS 10936.76 1.49 BSE OIL & GAS 7773.67 1.11 BSE POWER 2025.66 1.31 BSE REALTY 1594.14 1.31 BSE-PSU 7107.16 0.92 BSE-TECK 3368.07 1.08 BSE BANKEX 10403.28 1.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1062.01 0.95 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)