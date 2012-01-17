STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.42 percent at 16,418.82, while the 50-share Nifty was 1.52 percent higher at 4,947.95, as investors cheered positive domestic inflation trends and above-forecast GDP growth in China provided a welcome break from the euro zone's continuing woes. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.22 percent, and off the day's high of 8.24 percent, as expectations the central bank will announce a bond buyback prompted buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.06/07 to the dollar, compared with 51.36/37 at Monday's close, on expectation of dollar inflows, and positive local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 5 basis points at 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate was up 6 basis points at 7.99 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.30/40 percent from 8.60/8.70 percent on Monday, as demand was robust in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16418.82 1.42 DOLLEX-30 2639.48 2.32 DOLLEX-100 1727.04 2.4 DOLLEX-200 650.99 2.37 BSE-100 8525.9 1.49 BSE-200 1996.91 1.47 BSE-500 6244.82 1.45 BSE MID-CAP 5652.73 1.29 BSE SMALL-CAP 6273.73 1.32 BSE AUTO 8698.75 1.96 BSE-CG 9737.44 2.61 BSE-CD 5634.21 0.35 BSE-FMCG 4125.01 0.62 BSE-HC 6151.76 1.02 BSE IPO 1444.64 2.04 BSE-IT 5640.72 1.07 BSE METALS 11061.36 2.64 BSE OIL & GAS 7832.57 1.88 BSE POWER 2037.34 1.9 BSE REALTY 1607.34 2.15 BSE-PSU 7148.19 1.5 BSE-TECK 3371.25 1.17 BSE BANKEX 10404.1 1.31 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1068.84 1.6 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)