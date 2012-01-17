STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.59
percent at 16,446.53, while the 50-share Nifty was 1.72
percent higher at 4,957.55, as investors cheered positive
domestic inflation trends, and above-forecast GDP growth in
China provided a welcome break from the euro zone's continuing
woes.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was steady at 8.22 percent and off the day's high
of 8.24 percent, as expectations of a bond buyback announcement
from the central bank prompted buying.
RUPEE
The rupee was stronger at 51.03/04 to the dollar, compared
with 51.36/37 at Monday's close, on pent-up demand from
companies after a U.S. market holiday, positive local shares and
a firmer euro.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 7
basis points at 7.20 percent, and the one-year rate
was up 8 basis points at 8.01 percent.
CALL MONEY
The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.30/40 percent
from 8.60/8.70 percent on Monday, as demand was robust in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was up 134 rupees at 27,618 rupees per 10
grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16446.53 1.59
DOLLEX-30 2645.49 2.55
DOLLEX-100 1732 2.69
DOLLEX-200 652.84 2.67
BSE-100 8545.35 1.73
BSE-200 2001.39 1.7
BSE-500 6258.78 1.67
BSE MID-CAP 5668.58 1.58
BSE SMALL-CAP 6286.26 1.52
BSE AUTO 8711.97 2.11
BSE-CG 9749.22 2.74
BSE-CD 5696.56 1.46
BSE-FMCG 4126.9 0.66
BSE-HC 6137.38 0.79
BSE IPO 1457.84 2.98
BSE-IT 5642.93 1.11
BSE METALS 11175.25 3.7
BSE OIL & GAS 7857.92 2.21
BSE POWER 2039.44 2
BSE REALTY 1638.7 4.14
BSE-PSU 7177.89 1.92
BSE-TECK 3368.96 1.1
BSE BANKEX 10432.95 1.59
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1070.07 1.72
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)