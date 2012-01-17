STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 1.71 percent higher at 16,466.05, while the 50-share Nifty settled 1.92 percent higher at 4,967.3, as banks and automakers led a wave of positive sentiment caused by easing domestic inflation and above-forecast GDP growth in fellow emerging economy China. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.22 percent and off the day's high of 8.24 percent, as expectations of a bond buyback announcement from the central bank prompted buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 50.88/89 to the dollar, compared with 51.36/37 at Monday's close, on pent-up demand from companies after a U.S. market holiday, positive local shares and a stronger euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 12 basis points at 7.25 percent, and the one-year rate was up 13 basis points at 8.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.35/40 percent from 8.60/8.70 percent on Monday, as banks stomped up overnight loans in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 250 rupees at 27,734 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16466.05 1.71 DOLLEX-30 2657.22 3.01 DOLLEX-100 1738.85 3.1 DOLLEX-200 655.03 3.01 BSE-100 8551.4 1.8 BSE-200 2001.61 1.71 BSE-500 6258.4 1.67 BSE MID-CAP 5655.32 1.34 BSE SMALL-CAP 6258.45 1.07 BSE AUTO 8755.47 2.62 BSE-CG 9843.66 3.73 BSE-CD 5649.97 0.63 BSE-FMCG 4127.78 0.68 BSE-HC 6128.28 0.64 BSE IPO 1459.55 3.1 BSE-IT 5635.17 0.97 BSE METALS 11171.21 3.66 BSE OIL & GAS 7902.77 2.79 BSE POWER 2032.82 1.67 BSE REALTY 1627.97 3.46 BSE-PSU 7168.01 1.78 BSE-TECK 3364.77 0.98 BSE BANKEX 10395.82 1.23 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1072.93 1.99 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)