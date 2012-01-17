STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 1.71 percent
higher at 16,466.05, while the 50-share Nifty settled
1.92 percent higher at 4,967.3, as banks and automakers led a
wave of positive sentiment caused by easing domestic inflation
and above-forecast GDP growth in fellow emerging economy
China.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
ended steady on the day at 8.22 percent as
traders held back buying, awaiting a debt buyback announcement
from the Reserve Bank of India. After market hours, the RBI
announced it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of debt on
Friday.
RUPEE
The rupee ended stronger at 50.73/74 to the dollar, compared
with 51.36/37 at Monday's close, as dollar inflows stayed robust
and as strong China growth data and better-than-expected German
business sentiment improved appetite for riskier assets
globally.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate ended 12 basis points higher each
at 7.25 percent at 8.05 percent respectively.
CALL MONEY
The overnight call money rate ended higher at 9.00/9.10
percent from 8.60/8.70 percent on Monday, as banks' demand for
funds in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle was
strong.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was up 234.50 rupees at 27,718 rupees per 10
grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16466.05 1.71
DOLLEX-30 2657.22 3.01
DOLLEX-100 1738.85 3.1
DOLLEX-200 655.03 3.01
BSE-100 8551.4 1.8
BSE-200 2001.61 1.71
BSE-500 6258.4 1.67
BSE MID-CAP 5655.32 1.34
BSE SMALL-CAP 6258.45 1.07
BSE AUTO 8755.47 2.62
BSE-CG 9843.66 3.73
BSE-CD 5649.97 0.63
BSE-FMCG 4127.78 0.68
BSE-HC 6128.28 0.64
BSE IPO 1459.55 3.1
BSE-IT 5635.17 0.97
BSE METALS 11171.21 3.66
BSE OIL & GAS 7902.77 2.79
BSE POWER 2032.82 1.67
BSE REALTY 1627.97 3.46
BSE-PSU 7168.01 1.78
BSE-TECK 3364.77 0.98
BSE BANKEX 10395.82 1.23
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1072.93 1.99
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)