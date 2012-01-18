STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was nearly steady at 16,462.68, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.13 percent lower at 4,960.8, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries rallying as much as 4.1 percent after the company said its board would consider on Jan. 20 a share buyback. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was tad lower at 8.21 percent, as the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback plan triggered some buying. The RBI has said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of debt on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 50.58/59 to the dollar, compared with 50.73/74 at Tuesday's close, on robust dollar inflows into local debt, and equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 2 basis points lower at 7.23 percent, and the one-year rate was 1 basis point down to 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.40/9.50 percent from 9.00/9.10 percent on Tuesday, as banks' demand for funds in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle was strong. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16462.68 -0.02 DOLLEX-30 2672.32 0.57 DOLLEX-100 1748.77 0.57 DOLLEX-200 658.83 0.58 BSE-100 8550.34 -0.01 BSE-200 2001.56 -0 BSE-500 6257.86 -0.01 BSE MID-CAP 5649.04 -0.11 BSE SMALL-CAP 6272.12 0.22 BSE AUTO 8726.77 -0.33 BSE-CG 9828.91 -0.15 BSE-CD 5639.96 -0.18 BSE-FMCG 4130.55 0.07 BSE-HC 6160.09 0.52 BSE IPO 1461.64 0.14 BSE-IT 5526.99 -1.92 BSE METALS 11171.21 0 BSE OIL & GAS 8084.11 2.29 BSE POWER 2042.63 0.48 BSE REALTY 1626.17 -0.11 BSE-PSU 7193.74 0.36 BSE-TECK 3323.72 -1.22 BSE BANKEX 10316.8 -0.76 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1076.41 0.32 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)