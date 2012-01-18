STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.14 percent at 16,442.81, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.3 percent lower at 4,952.5, as investors weighed up results from the country's biggest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.18 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.22 percent, as some buying emerged after the buyback announcement by the Reserve Bank of India. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 50.64/65 to the dollar, compared with 50.73/74 at Tuesday's close, boosted by strong dollar inflows as global funds seek higher returns in the Asia's third largest economy, while oil buying capped the gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 4 basis points lower at 7.21 percent, and the one-year rate was 6 basis point down at 7.99 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.30/9.35 percent from 9.00/9.10 percent on Tuesday, as banks' demand for funds in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle was strong. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 63 rupees at 27,525 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16442.81 -0.14 DOLLEX-30 2665.46 0.31 DOLLEX-100 1743.41 0.26 DOLLEX-200 656.54 0.23 BSE-100 8534.24 -0.2 BSE-200 1996.95 -0.23 BSE-500 6243.64 -0.24 BSE MID-CAP 5633.16 -0.39 BSE SMALL-CAP 6244.36 -0.23 BSE AUTO 8700.71 -0.63 BSE-CG 9768.95 -0.76 BSE-CD 5639.7 -0.18 BSE-FMCG 4108.83 -0.46 BSE-HC 6121.8 -0.11 BSE IPO 1456.44 -0.21 BSE-IT 5526.83 -1.92 BSE METALS 11081.41 -0.8 BSE OIL & GAS 8089.75 2.37 BSE POWER 2031.04 -0.09 BSE REALTY 1637 0.55 BSE-PSU 7158.53 -0.13 BSE-TECK 3322.33 -1.26 BSE BANKEX 10294.11 -0.98 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1072.91 -0 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)