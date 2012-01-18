STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.2 percent at 16,432.6, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.45 percent lower at 4,944.85, as concerns over the global economy and domestic corporate earnings weighed. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.18 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.22 percent, as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday for direction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.7650/7700 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.73/74, and off the day's high of 50.50 as choppy domestic shares and a weak euro weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7 basis points lower at 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate was 7 basis point down at 7.98 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.40/50 percent from 9.00/9.10 percent on Tuesday, as banks' demand for funds in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle was strong. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 26 rupees at 27,516 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16432.6 -0.2 DOLLEX-30 2656.83 -0.01 DOLLEX-100 1734.93 -0.23 DOLLEX-200 653.01 -0.31 BSE-100 8515.79 -0.42 BSE-200 1991.62 -0.5 BSE-500 6225.24 -0.53 BSE MID-CAP 5594.43 -1.08 BSE SMALL-CAP 6200.1 -0.93 BSE AUTO 8675.31 -0.92 BSE-CG 9727.82 -1.18 BSE-CD 5640.72 -0.16 BSE-FMCG 4099.16 -0.69 BSE-HC 6102.87 -0.41 BSE IPO 1431.79 -1.9 BSE-IT 5508.23 -2.25 BSE METALS 10873.5 -2.66 BSE OIL & GAS 8137.93 2.98 BSE POWER 2007.71 -1.24 BSE REALTY 1630.44 0.15 BSE-PSU 7076.92 -1.27 BSE-TECK 3304.57 -1.79 BSE BANKEX 10339.52 -0.54 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1069.25 -0.34 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)