STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.1
percent at 16,451.47, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.23
percent lower at 4,955.8, as investors digested results from the
country's IT industry leader Tata Consultancy Services
and a potential share buyback from heavyweight Reliance
Industries.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
ended at 8.19 percent from Tuesday's close of
8.22 percent, as the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback plan
aimed at infusing liquidity in a cash-strapped system, triggered
buying interest.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 50.375/385 to the dollar,
stronger than Tuesday's close of 50.73/74, after hitting an over
two-month high of 50.38 on robust dollar inflows and gains in
the euro.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate, both ended 4 basis points lower
each at 7.21 percent and 8.01 percent respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The overnight call money rate ended lower at 8.50/8.60
percent from 9.00/9.10 percent on Tuesday, as banks' demand for
funds tapered during the session, but cash supply remained
tight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was down 143 rupees at 27,445 rupees per 10
grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16451.47 -0.09
DOLLEX-30 2665.08 0.3
DOLLEX-100 1739.9 0.06
DOLLEX-200 654.64 -0.06
BSE-100 8523.78 -0.32
BSE-200 1992.75 -0.44
BSE-500 6227.93 -0.49
BSE MID-CAP 5589.89 -1.16
BSE SMALL-CAP 6195.7 -1
BSE AUTO 8656.66 -1.13
BSE-CG 9643.14 -2.04
BSE-CD 5639.84 -0.18
BSE-FMCG 4118.7 -0.22
BSE-HC 6104.29 -0.39
BSE IPO 1430.82 -1.97
BSE-IT 5513.43 -2.16
BSE METALS 10926.94 -2.19
BSE OIL & GAS 8149.49 3.12
BSE POWER 2007.4 -1.25
BSE REALTY 1637.96 0.61
BSE-PSU 7073.91 -1.31
BSE-TECK 3305.35 -1.77
BSE BANKEX 10350.35 -0.44
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1069.7 -0.3
-----------------------
