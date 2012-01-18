STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.1 percent at 16,451.47, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.23 percent lower at 4,955.8, as investors digested results from the country's IT industry leader Tata Consultancy Services and a potential share buyback from heavyweight Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.19 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.22 percent, as the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback plan aimed at infusing liquidity in a cash-strapped system, triggered buying interest. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 50.375/385 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 50.73/74, after hitting an over two-month high of 50.38 on robust dollar inflows and gains in the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate, both ended 4 basis points lower each at 7.21 percent and 8.01 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate ended lower at 8.50/8.60 percent from 9.00/9.10 percent on Tuesday, as banks' demand for funds tapered during the session, but cash supply remained tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 143 rupees at 27,445 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16451.47 -0.09 DOLLEX-30 2665.08 0.3 DOLLEX-100 1739.9 0.06 DOLLEX-200 654.64 -0.06 BSE-100 8523.78 -0.32 BSE-200 1992.75 -0.44 BSE-500 6227.93 -0.49 BSE MID-CAP 5589.89 -1.16 BSE SMALL-CAP 6195.7 -1 BSE AUTO 8656.66 -1.13 BSE-CG 9643.14 -2.04 BSE-CD 5639.84 -0.18 BSE-FMCG 4118.7 -0.22 BSE-HC 6104.29 -0.39 BSE IPO 1430.82 -1.97 BSE-IT 5513.43 -2.16 BSE METALS 10926.94 -2.19 BSE OIL & GAS 8149.49 3.12 BSE POWER 2007.4 -1.25 BSE REALTY 1637.96 0.61 BSE-PSU 7073.91 -1.31 BSE-TECK 3305.35 -1.77 BSE BANKEX 10350.35 -0.44 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1069.7 -0.3 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)