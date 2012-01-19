STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.19 percent at 16,647.6, while the 50-share Nifty was 1.11 percent higher at 5,010.95, joining a rally across Asia, after moves by the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.19 percent from Wednesday's close, as traders await direction from the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback and bond auction on Frday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 50.22/23 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 50.375/385, its sixth consecutive session rise, on the back of sustained dollar inflows into local debt and equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate was up 4 basis points at 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.30/9.35 percent from 8.50/8.60 percent on Wednesday, as banks' demand for funds picked up in early trades. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16647.6 1.19 DOLLEX-30 2721.18 2.11 DOLLEX-100 1777.39 2.15 DOLLEX-200 668.55 2.12 BSE-100 8627.44 1.22 BSE-200 2016.64 1.2 BSE-500 6301.07 1.17 BSE MID-CAP 5653.98 1.15 BSE SMALL-CAP 6239.32 0.7 BSE AUTO 8788.8 1.53 BSE-CG 9810.24 1.73 BSE-CD 5696.91 1.01 BSE-FMCG 4141.74 0.56 BSE-HC 6138.1 0.55 BSE IPO 1446.83 1.12 BSE-IT 5538.25 0.45 BSE METALS 11136.1 1.91 BSE OIL & GAS 8273.62 1.52 BSE POWER 2036.84 1.47 BSE REALTY 1676.22 2.34 BSE-PSU 7130.44 0.8 BSE-TECK 3312.51 0.22 BSE BANKEX 10541.02 1.84 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1078.02 0.78 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)