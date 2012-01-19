STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.94 percent at 16,606.41 while the 50-share Nifty was 0.99 percent higher at 5,005.1, joining a rally across Asia, as moves by the International Monetary Fund to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis bolstered investor confidence. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.19 percent from Wednesday's close, as traders await direction from the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback and bond auction on Frday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 50.290/305 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 50.375/385, its rise for the sixth consecutive session, on the back of sustained dollar inflows into local debt and equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent and 8.02 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.20/9.25 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks' demand for funds was higher. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 12 rupees at 27,487 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16606.41 0.94 DOLLEX-30 2709.68 1.67 DOLLEX-100 1772.1 1.85 DOLLEX-200 666.71 1.84 BSE-100 8618.13 1.11 BSE-200 2014.67 1.1 BSE-500 6295.72 1.09 BSE MID-CAP 5652.69 1.12 BSE SMALL-CAP 6256.66 0.98 BSE AUTO 8779.03 1.41 BSE-CG 9691.04 0.5 BSE-CD 5687.48 0.84 BSE-FMCG 4134.26 0.38 BSE-HC 6157.98 0.88 BSE IPO 1452.15 1.49 BSE-IT 5483.94 -0.53 BSE METALS 11149.18 2.03 BSE OIL & GAS 8240.49 1.12 BSE POWER 2044.14 1.83 BSE REALTY 1675.43 2.29 BSE-PSU 7159.41 1.21 BSE-TECK 3288.93 -0.5 BSE BANKEX 10521.7 1.66 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1077.23 0.7 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)