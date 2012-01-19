STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.8 percent at 16,583.75, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.9 percent higher at 5,000.3, mirroring Asia equities, after moves by the International Monetary Fund to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis bolstered investor risk appetite. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond held steady at 8.19 percent from Wednesday's close, as traders await clues on demand from the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback and bond auction scheduled on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee erased early gains to be at 50.39/40 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 50.375/385, weighed by dollar demand from oil importers. But gains in local shares, dollar flows into local debt may underpin currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent and 8.02 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.20/9.25 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks' demand for funds was higher. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 23 rupees at 27,498 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16583.75 0.8 DOLLEX-30 2702.42 1.4 DOLLEX-100 1767.26 1.57 DOLLEX-200 664.85 1.56 BSE-100 8608.24 0.99 BSE-200 2012.27 0.98 BSE-500 6288.57 0.97 BSE MID-CAP 5647.37 1.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 6256.85 0.99 BSE AUTO 8772.76 1.34 BSE-CG 9680.31 0.39 BSE-CD 5682.57 0.76 BSE-FMCG 4119.36 0.02 BSE-HC 6150.13 0.75 BSE IPO 1451.64 1.46 BSE-IT 5482.87 -0.55 BSE METALS 11157.04 2.11 BSE OIL & GAS 8216.62 0.82 BSE POWER 2039.52 1.6 BSE REALTY 1674.28 2.22 BSE-PSU 7145.22 1.01 BSE-TECK 3287.35 -0.54 BSE BANKEX 10522.06 1.66 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1074.48 0.45 S&P CNX NIFTY 5000.3 0.9 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)