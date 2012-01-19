STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 1.17 percent at 16,643.74, while the 50-share Nifty ended 1.26 percent higher at 5,018.4, led by ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell 3 basis points to 8.16 percent from Wednesday's close, as traders refrained from piling into bonds ahead of Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback and a bond auction, both slated for Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee erased early gains to be steady at Wednesday's close of 50.375/385, weighed by dollar demand from oil importers. But gains in local shares, dollar flows into local debt may underpin currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent and 8.02 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 9.20/9.30 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks' demand for funds was higher. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 31 rupees at 27,506 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16643.74 1.17 DOLLEX-30 2713.36 1.81 DOLLEX-100 1775.14 2.03 DOLLEX-200 667.66 1.99 BSE-100 8641.51 1.38 BSE-200 2019.56 1.35 BSE-500 6311.34 1.34 BSE MID-CAP 5669.99 1.43 BSE SMALL-CAP 6272.23 1.24 BSE AUTO 8756.11 1.15 BSE-CG 9742.04 1.03 BSE-CD 5670.28 0.54 BSE-FMCG 4117.99 -0.02 BSE-HC 6191.32 1.43 BSE IPO 1454.51 1.66 BSE-IT 5495.9 -0.32 BSE METALS 11233.97 2.81 BSE OIL & GAS 8239.57 1.11 BSE POWER 2056.26 2.43 BSE REALTY 1695.89 3.54 BSE-PSU 7180.63 1.51 BSE-TECK 3295.69 -0.29 BSE BANKEX 10542.14 1.85 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1078.39 0.81 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)