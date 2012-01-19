STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 1.17 percent at 16,643.74, while the 50-share Nifty ended 1.26 percent higher at 5,018.4, led by ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 2 basis points lower at 8.17 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.19 percent, as traders bought on expectation that the Reserve Bank of India will continue debt buybacks until March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 50.25/26 from Wednesday's close of 50.375/385, aided by gains in local shares and dollar flows into local debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate each closed up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent and 8.02 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate ended higher at 8.75/8.80 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks' demand for funds was higher in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 3 rupees at 27,472 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16643.74 1.17 DOLLEX-30 2713.36 1.81 DOLLEX-100 1775.14 2.03 DOLLEX-200 667.66 1.99 BSE-100 8641.51 1.38 BSE-200 2019.56 1.35 BSE-500 6311.34 1.34 BSE MID-CAP 5669.99 1.43 BSE SMALL-CAP 6272.23 1.24 BSE AUTO 8756.11 1.15 BSE-CG 9742.04 1.03 BSE-CD 5670.28 0.54 BSE-FMCG 4117.99 -0.02 BSE-HC 6191.32 1.43 BSE IPO 1454.51 1.66 BSE-IT 5495.9 -0.32 BSE METALS 11233.97 2.81 BSE OIL & GAS 8239.57 1.11 BSE POWER 2056.26 2.43 BSE REALTY 1695.89 3.54 BSE-PSU 7180.63 1.51 BSE-TECK 3295.69 -0.29 BSE BANKEX 10542.14 1.85 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1078.39 0.81 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)