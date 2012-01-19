STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 1.17
percent at 16,643.74, while the 50-share Nifty ended
1.26 percent higher at 5,018.4, led by ICICI Bank and
energy major Reliance Industries.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
settled 2 basis points lower at 8.17 percent from
Wednesday's close of 8.19 percent, as traders bought on
expectation that the Reserve Bank of India will continue debt
buybacks until March.
RUPEE
The rupee ended stronger at 50.25/26 from Wednesday's close
of 50.375/385, aided by gains in local shares and dollar flows
into local debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year swap rate each closed up 1 basis point
at 7.22 percent and 8.02 percent respectively.
CALL MONEY
The overnight call money rate ended higher at 8.75/8.80
percent from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks'
demand for funds was higher in the first week of the two-week
reporting cycle.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was down 3 rupees at 27,472 rupees per 10
grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16643.74 1.17
DOLLEX-30 2713.36 1.81
DOLLEX-100 1775.14 2.03
DOLLEX-200 667.66 1.99
BSE-100 8641.51 1.38
BSE-200 2019.56 1.35
BSE-500 6311.34 1.34
BSE MID-CAP 5669.99 1.43
BSE SMALL-CAP 6272.23 1.24
BSE AUTO 8756.11 1.15
BSE-CG 9742.04 1.03
BSE-CD 5670.28 0.54
BSE-FMCG 4117.99 -0.02
BSE-HC 6191.32 1.43
BSE IPO 1454.51 1.66
BSE-IT 5495.9 -0.32
BSE METALS 11233.97 2.81
BSE OIL & GAS 8239.57 1.11
BSE POWER 2056.26 2.43
BSE REALTY 1695.89 3.54
BSE-PSU 7180.63 1.51
BSE-TECK 3295.69 -0.29
BSE BANKEX 10542.14 1.85
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1078.39 0.81
