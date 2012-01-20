STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.40 percent at 16,709.79, while the 50-share Nifty was also higher by 0.30 percent at 5,033.25, with Wipro, the country's No. 3 software services exporter, rallying 3.5 percent after its quarter earnings almost met market expectations. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.17 percent, as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the debt buyback and bond auction later today. RUPEE -------------- The rupee erased early gains, and was weaker at 50.32/33, compared with Thursday's close of 50.25/26, as month-end demand for dollars from banks pulled the rupee down. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.25 percent, and the one-year swap rate was up 5 basis points at 8.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 9.25-9.30 percent on Friday for three-day loans, compared with 8.75/8.80 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, as banks' demand for funds was robust to meet their reserve needs ahead of the weekend. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16709.79 0.4 DOLLEX-30 2726.1 0.47 DOLLEX-100 1783.57 0.47 DOLLEX-200 670.81 0.47 BSE-100 8676.1 0.4 BSE-200 2027.5 0.39 BSE-500 6335.59 0.38 BSE MID-CAP 5688.91 0.33 BSE SMALL-CAP 6299.74 0.44 BSE AUTO 8782.44 0.3 BSE-CG 9786.65 0.46 BSE-CD 5736.45 1.17 BSE-FMCG 4134.04 0.39 BSE-HC 6201.85 0.17 BSE IPO 1453.1 -0.1 BSE-IT 5535.06 0.71 BSE METALS 11247.39 0.12 BSE OIL & GAS 8202.81 -0.45 BSE POWER 2071 0.72 BSE REALTY 1710.55 0.86 BSE-PSU 7192.83 0.17 BSE-TECK 3312.79 0.52 BSE BANKEX 10650.28 1.03 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1081.3 0.27 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)