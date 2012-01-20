STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.62 percent at 16,746.56, while the 50-share Nifty gained 0.53 percent to 5,045.15, led by ICICI Bank and software services exporter Wipro, on expectations for improving outlook for the domestic and world economy and rising foreign portfolio investments. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.13 percent from 8.17 percent, as traders bought on expectation the Reserve Bank of India will continue debt buybacks until March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee erased early gains and was weaker at 50.32/33, compared with Thursday's close of 50.25/26, hurt by dollar buying by oil refiners and importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.25 percent, and the one-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 8.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 9.00/9.10 percent for three-day loans, compared with 8.75/8.80 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, as banks' demand for funds was robust to meet their reserve needs ahead of the weekend. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 37 rupees at 27,384 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16746.56 0.62 DOLLEX-30 2733.63 0.75 DOLLEX-100 1789.45 0.81 DOLLEX-200 673.06 0.81 BSE-100 8701.66 0.7 BSE-200 2033.67 0.7 BSE-500 6356.19 0.71 BSE MID-CAP 5724.11 0.95 BSE SMALL-CAP 6332.91 0.97 BSE AUTO 8776.26 0.23 BSE-CG 9831.7 0.92 BSE-CD 5790.1 2.11 BSE-FMCG 4129.67 0.28 BSE-HC 6173.62 -0.29 BSE IPO 1458.94 0.3 BSE-IT 5526.98 0.57 BSE METALS 11277.25 0.39 BSE OIL & GAS 8212.71 -0.33 BSE POWER 2075.06 0.91 BSE REALTY 1720.8 1.47 BSE-PSU 7207.13 0.37 BSE-TECK 3312.2 0.5 BSE BANKEX 10806.5 2.51 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1083.07 0.43 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)