STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.37 percent at 16,706.02, while the 50-share Nifty gained 0.30 percent to 5,033.8, led by ICICI Bank and software services exporter Wipro, on improving outlook for the domestic and world economy and rising foreign portfolio investments. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.14 percent from 8.17 percent, as traders bought on expectation the Reserve Bank of India will buy back a sizeable amount of the 120 billion rupee auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 50.34/35, compared with Thursday's close of 50.25/26, hurt by dollar buying by oil refiners and importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.26 percent, and the one-year swap rate was up 2 bps at 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 9.00/9.10 percent for three-day loans, compared with 8.75/8.80 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, on robust demand from banks for funds to meet their reserve needs ahead of the weekend. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 61 rupees at 27,408 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16706.02 0.37 DOLLEX-30 2724.08 0.4 DOLLEX-100 1783.27 0.46 DOLLEX-200 670.76 0.46 BSE-100 8678.5 0.43 BSE-200 2028.32 0.43 BSE-500 6338.87 0.44 BSE MID-CAP 5707.2 0.66 BSE SMALL-CAP 6304.64 0.52 BSE AUTO 8818.56 0.71 BSE-CG 9784.6 0.44 BSE-CD 5805.84 2.39 BSE-FMCG 4068.09 -1.21 BSE-HC 6155.64 -0.58 BSE IPO 1454.75 0.02 BSE-IT 5505.09 0.17 BSE METALS 11271.75 0.34 BSE OIL & GAS 8215.94 -0.29 BSE POWER 2073.94 0.86 BSE REALTY 1714.37 1.09 BSE-PSU 7202.23 0.3 BSE-TECK 3298.86 0.1 BSE BANKEX 10811.77 2.56 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.57 0.39 S&P CNX NIFTY 5033.8 0.31 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)