STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.57 percent at 16,739.01, while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.6 percent higher at 5,048.6, as appetite was bolstered by strong results from software services exporter Wipro and the country's No. 3 private lender, Axis Bank. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended up at 8.18 percent, from 8.17 percent on Thursday, as traders were reluctant to take positions before the central bank review on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 50.32/33, compared with Thursday's close of 50.25/26, as dollar demand from oil importers overwhelmed inflows, although suspected central bank intervention helped the currency recover smartly from the day's low. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.26 percent from 7.22 percent previously and the one-year swap rate settled at 8.01 percent from 8.02 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate ended higher at 8.80/8.85 percent for three-day loans, compared with 8.75/8.80 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, on robust demand for funds from banks to meet reserve needs for the weekend. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 81 rupees at 27,266 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16739.01 0.57 DOLLEX-30 2724.56 0.41 DOLLEX-100 1783.94 0.5 DOLLEX-200 670.5 0.43 BSE-100 8698.13 0.66 BSE-200 2031.36 0.58 BSE-500 6344.09 0.52 BSE MID-CAP 5680.07 0.18 BSE SMALL-CAP 6277.27 0.08 BSE AUTO 8818.88 0.72 BSE-CG 9806.95 0.67 BSE-CD 5801.31 2.31 BSE-FMCG 4035.07 -2.01 BSE-HC 6168.7 -0.37 BSE IPO 1449.5 -0.34 BSE-IT 5499.91 0.07 BSE METALS 11197.64 -0.32 BSE OIL & GAS 8325.02 1.04 BSE POWER 2077.69 1.04 BSE REALTY 1707.79 0.7 BSE-PSU 7226.93 0.64 BSE-TECK 3293.05 -0.08 BSE BANKEX 10912.15 3.51 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1085.04 0.62 S&P CNX NIFTY 5048.6 0.6 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)