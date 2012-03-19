STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.19 percent at 17,433.58 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.23 percent lower at 5,305.45, as investors disappointed with the annual budget presented on Friday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sect oral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.42 percent, as lack of supply soothed sentiment, and some demand was seen from state-run banks. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.0750/0800 to the dollar, higher than Friday's close of 50.175/185, helped by custodial dollar inflows, but demand from oil importers is seen limiting gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.60 percent from 7.62 at previous close, while the one-year rate steady at 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- SENSEX 17433.58 -0.19 DOLLEX-30 2845.28 -0.15 DOLLEX-100 1888.14 -0.13 DOLLEX-200 715.05 -0.08 BSE-100 9181.56 -0.17 BSE-200 2160.54 -0.12 BSE-500 6770.54 -0.08 BSE MID-CAP 6385.05 0.37 BSE SMALL-CAP 6718.95 0.22 BSE AUTO 10214.19 0.59 BSE-CG 10232.02 -0.14 BSE-CD 6515.7 0.45 BSE-FMCG 4311.61 0.57 BSE-HC 6370.44 0.25 BSE IPO 1555.68 -0.15 BSE-IT 6028.12 -0.67 BSE METALS 11547.5 0.28 BSE OIL & GAS 8225.9 -0.18 BSE POWER 2195.97 0.21 BSE REALTY 1802.79 0.25 BSE-PSU 7461.41 -0.27 BSE-TECK 3530.21 -0.46 BSE BANKEX 11893.54 -0.63 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1132.22 -0.31 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)