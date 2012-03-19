STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.1 percent at 17,273.73 and the 50-share Nifty index closed 1.14 percent lower at 5,257.05, as continued concerns over the country's fiscal deficit hit sectors such as banking that are particularly sensitive to growth, while earnings worries hit technology stocks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sect oral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down one basis point at 8.41 percent, as lack of supply soothed sentiment, and some demand was seen from state-run banks. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.20/21 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 50.175/185, as negative local shares and dollar demand from oil importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.61 percent from 7.62 at previous close, while the one-year rate at 8.20 percent from 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.80/8.95 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 65 rupees at 27,805 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- SENSEX 17273.37 -1.1 DOLLEX-30 2819.09 -1.06 DOLLEX-100 1867.83 -1.21 DOLLEX-200 707.26 -1.17 BSE-100 9082.81 -1.25 BSE-200 2137.01 -1.21 BSE-500 6697.01 -1.16 BSE MID-CAP 6300.56 -0.96 BSE SMALL-CAP 6632.28 -1.08 BSE AUTO 10116.58 -0.37 BSE-CG 10026.82 -2.14 BSE-CD 6479.35 -0.11 BSE-FMCG 4333.91 1.09 BSE-HC 6356.05 0.03 BSE IPO 1540.17 -1.15 BSE-IT 5968.75 -1.65 BSE METALS 11430.13 -0.74 BSE OIL & GAS 8136.05 -1.27 BSE POWER 2142.59 -2.23 BSE REALTY 1752.25 -2.56 BSE-PSU 7351.8 -1.74 BSE-TECK 3493.35 -1.5 BSE BANKEX 11736.61 -1.95 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1124.73 -0.97 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)