STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.1 percent at 17,273.73 and the 50-share Nifty index closed 1.14 percent lower at 5,257.05, as continued concerns over the country's fiscal deficit hit sectors such as banking that are particularly sensitive to growth, while earnings worries hit technology stocks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sect oral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended steady at 8.42 percent, retreating from a two-and-a-half month high touched in the previous session, on some quarter-end buying from state-run banks and are seen largely rangebound in the absence of any scheduled auctions this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 50.23/24 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 50.175/185, as local stocks dropped for the third straight session and foreign capital inflows dried up during the session amid subdued volumes towards the close of the fiscal year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.61 percent from 7.62 at previous close, while the one-year rate steady at 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 59 rupees at 27,811 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- SENSEX 17273.37 -1.1 DOLLEX-30 2819.09 -1.06 DOLLEX-100 1867.83 -1.21 DOLLEX-200 707.26 -1.17 BSE-100 9082.81 -1.25 BSE-200 2137.01 -1.21 BSE-500 6697.01 -1.16 BSE MID-CAP 6300.56 -0.96 BSE SMALL-CAP 6632.28 -1.08 BSE AUTO 10116.58 -0.37 BSE-CG 10026.82 -2.14 BSE-CD 6479.35 -0.11 BSE-FMCG 4333.91 1.09 BSE-HC 6356.05 0.03 BSE IPO 1540.17 -1.15 BSE-IT 5968.75 -1.65 BSE METALS 11430.13 -0.74 BSE OIL & GAS 8136.05 -1.27 BSE POWER 2142.59 -2.23 BSE REALTY 1752.25 -2.56 BSE-PSU 7351.8 -1.74 BSE-TECK 3493.35 -1.5 BSE BANKEX 11736.61 -1.95 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1124.73 -0.97 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)