STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.53 percent at 17,364.61 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.5 percent higher at 5,283.25, as foreign investor confidence raised inflows into domestic shares. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sect oral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.41 percent, one basis point lower from Monday's close, as traders awaiting the government borrowing calendar for the fiscal year 2012/13 are unlikely to build large positions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.26/27 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 50.23/24 , as gains from foreign fund inflows were capped by dollar demand from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.63 percent from 7.61 percent at previous close, while the one-year rate at 8.23 percent from 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent from Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows in the truncated week. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17364.61 0.53 DOLLEX-30 2841.61 0.8 DOLLEX-100 1883.05 0.81 DOLLEX-200 713.15 0.83 BSE-100 9133.15 0.55 BSE-200 2149.23 0.57 BSE-500 6733.87 0.55 BSE MID-CAP 6336.58 0.57 BSE SMALL-CAP 6666.02 0.51 BSE AUTO 10137.4 0.21 BSE-CG 10139.93 1.13 BSE-CD 6530.77 0.79 BSE-FMCG 4337.82 0.09 BSE-HC 6384.46 0.45 BSE IPO 1544.67 0.29 BSE-IT 5971.12 0.04 BSE METALS 11543.44 0.99 BSE OIL & GAS 8193.45 0.71 BSE POWER 2157.93 0.72 BSE REALTY 1775.77 1.34 BSE-PSU 7394.1 0.58 BSE-TECK 3498.65 0.15 BSE BANKEX 11830.13 0.8 BSE TAS 1129.99 0.47 SHARIAH ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)