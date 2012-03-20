STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.52 percent at 17,362.84 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.5 percent higher at 5,283.2, due to incresed foreign inflows into domestic shares. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.41 percent, one basis point lower from Monday's close, as comments from a Reserve Bank of India deputy fuelled expectation of a rate cut in April. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 50.3400/3450 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 50.23/24, as dollar demand from oil importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.61 percent, while the one-year rate at 8.20 percent from 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.90/9.00 percent from Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows in the truncated week. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 110 rupees at 27,794 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- SENSEX 17362.84 0.52 DOLLEX-30 2840.21 0.75 DOLLEX-100 1882.16 0.77 DOLLEX-200 712.74 0.77 BSE-100 9132.2 0.54 BSE-200 2148.66 0.55 BSE-500 6730.41 0.5 BSE MID-CAP 6323.47 0.36 BSE SMALL-CAP 6615.86 -0.25 BSE AUTO 9997.57 -1.18 BSE-CG 10040.77 0.14 BSE-CD 6603.04 1.91 BSE-FMCG 4365.18 0.72 BSE-HC 6407.41 0.81 BSE IPO 1531.08 -0.59 BSE-IT 5994.32 0.43 BSE METALS 11502.27 0.63 BSE OIL & GAS 8176.99 0.5 BSE POWER 2145.55 0.14 BSE REALTY 1775.13 1.31 BSE-PSU 7380.36 0.39 BSE-TECK 3506.08 0.36 BSE BANKEX 11918.69 1.55 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1127.75 0.27 S&P CNX NIFTY 5283.2 0.5 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)