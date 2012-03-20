STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.25 percent at 17,316.18 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.34 percent at 5,274.85, with lenders leading the charge as recent steep losses were overdone, but bigger gains were capped by auto stocks such as Tata Motors, which fell because of worries about lower sales. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.41 percent, one basis point lower from Monday's close, as enthusiasm over the Reserve Bank of India's comments on inflation which fuelled rate cut hopes in April was crimped by worries over the bulky fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 50.39/40 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 50.23/24, as dollar demand from oil importers, bearish outlook on interest rates and foreign inflows weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.60 percent, lower from 7.61 percent, while the one-year rate settled at 8.19 percent from 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.05 percent from Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent, as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows in the truncated week. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 106 rupees at 27,795 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17316.18 0.25 DOLLEX-30 2833.39 0.51 DOLLEX-100 1880.56 0.68 DOLLEX-200 712.4 0.73 BSE-100 9121.04 0.42 BSE-200 2146.97 0.47 BSE-500 6726.66 0.44 BSE MID-CAP 6335.9 0.56 BSE SMALL-CAP 6630.43 -0.03 BSE AUTO 9965.14 -1.5 BSE-CG 10030.99 0.04 BSE-CD 6631.61 2.35 BSE-FMCG 4379.17 1.04 BSE-HC 6420.43 1.01 BSE IPO 1530.27 -0.64 BSE-IT 5986.4 0.3 BSE METALS 11465.83 0.31 BSE OIL & GAS 8185.71 0.61 BSE POWER 2154.84 0.57 BSE REALTY 1777.5 1.44 BSE-PSU 7378.5 0.36 BSE-TECK 3500.26 0.2 BSE BANKEX 11836.77 0.85 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1129.04 0.38 S&P CNX NIFTY 5274.85 0.34 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)