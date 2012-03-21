STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent at 17,288.39 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.28 percent lower at 5,260, tracking weak Asian markets. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.39 percent, down two basis point from previous close, with dealers staying on the sidelines ahead of the government's 2012/13 borrowing calendar due next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 50.6450/6600 to the dollar from 50.39/40 at Tuesday's close as dollar demand from oil importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down four basis points at 7.56 percent and the one-year rate down one basis point at 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows in the truncated week. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- SENSEX 17288.39 -0.16 DOLLEX-30 2816.53 -0.6 DOLLEX-100 1868.52 -0.64 DOLLEX-200 708.03 -0.61 BSE-100 9101.51 -0.21 BSE-200 2142.93 -0.19 BSE-500 6715.76 -0.16 BSE MID-CAP 6339.11 0.05 BSE SMALL-CAP 6643.72 0.2 BSE AUTO 9892.84 -0.73 BSE-CG 9985.21 -0.46 BSE-CD 6626.93 -0.07 BSE-FMCG 4382.62 0.08 BSE-HC 6438.46 0.28 BSE IPO 1533.41 0.21 BSE-IT 6015.01 0.48 BSE METALS 11372.18 -0.82 BSE OIL & GAS 8165.37 -0.25 BSE POWER 2142.54 -0.57 BSE REALTY 1767.02 -0.59 BSE-PSU 7355.37 -0.31 BSE-TECK 3511.97 0.33 BSE BANKEX 11788.04 -0.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1129.52 0.04 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)