STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.4 percent at 17,559.38 and the 50-share Nifty index was up 1.39 percent at 5,348.3, led by rally in technology companies' shares, and financials due to weakening of the Indian rupee. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.39 percent, down two basis points from previous close on short covering. Yields move in a narrow band, as traders await the government's 2012/13 borrowing calendar details due next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.49/50 to the dollar, off intraday lows and weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.39/40, on likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India to support the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3 basis points at 7.57 percent and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent as liquidity remained tight after advance tax outflows in the truncated week. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 96 rupees at 27,900 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17559.38 1.4 DOLLEX-30 2860.86 0.97 DOLLEX-100 1900.02 1.03 DOLLEX-200 719.79 1.04 BSE-100 9254.91 1.47 BSE-200 2178.53 1.47 BSE-500 6822.69 1.43 BSE MID-CAP 6426.97 1.44 BSE SMALL-CAP 6697.68 1.01 BSE AUTO 10043.8 0.79 BSE-CG 10342.46 3.11 BSE-CD 6668.96 0.56 BSE-FMCG 4408.56 0.67 BSE-HC 6477.9 0.9 BSE IPO 1539.96 0.63 BSE-IT 6104.06 1.97 BSE METALS 11594.3 1.12 BSE OIL & GAS 8255.02 0.85 BSE POWER 2192.01 1.72 BSE REALTY 1823.54 2.59 BSE-PSU 7461.88 1.13 BSE-TECK 3564.64 1.84 BSE BANKEX 12049.55 1.8 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1144.44 1.36 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)