STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 1.65 percent at 17,601.71 and the 50-share Nifty index settled 1.71 percent higher at 5,364.95, led by export-focused software companies and financials on renewed growth hopes. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond eased 2 basis points to close at 8.39 percent on short-covering. Yields moved in a narrow band, as traders await the government's 2012/13 borrowing calendar details due next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 50.66/67 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 50.39/40, despite strong local shares and likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India around 50.63-50.65 to support the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.57 percent and the one-year rate closed down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended lower at 8.75/8.80 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent as demand faded a day ahead of reserves reporting day of the two-week cycle. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 30 rupees at 27,834 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17601.71 1.65 DOLLEX-30 2867.83 1.22 DOLLEX-100 1905.8 1.34 DOLLEX-200 722.14 1.37 BSE-100 9283.09 1.78 BSE-200 2185.65 1.8 BSE-500 6844.85 1.76 BSE MID-CAP 6459.33 1.95 BSE SMALL-CAP 6712.2 1.23 BSE AUTO 10098.99 1.34 BSE-CG 10390.85 3.59 BSE-CD 6687.58 0.84 BSE-FMCG 4410.3 0.71 BSE-HC 6492.97 1.13 BSE IPO 1543.21 0.85 BSE-IT 6084.9 1.65 BSE METALS 11665.08 1.74 BSE OIL & GAS 8237.69 0.64 BSE POWER 2194.91 1.86 BSE REALTY 1840.37 3.54 BSE-PSU 7475.84 1.32 BSE-TECK 3564.03 1.82 BSE BANKEX 12126.16 2.44 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1145.47 1.46 S&P CNX NIFTY 5364.95 1.71 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)