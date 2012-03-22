STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.22 percent at 17,562.51, on profit-taking a day after its best single day percentage gain in two weeks. The 50-share Nifty index eased 0.29 percent to 5,349.3. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.37 percent in the absence of scheduled bond auction. Yields are seen in a narrow band as traders await details of 2012/13 first half borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.77/78 to the dollar after hitting its weakest in more than 2 months due to rising demand for dollars from oil importers. It closed at 50.66/67 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3 basis points at 7.54 percent, while the one-year rate eased 4 basis points to 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate rose to 9.35/9.40 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent for one day, as demand picked up on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17562.51 -0.22 DOLLEX-30 2857.41 -0.36 DOLLEX-100 1899.25 -0.34 DOLLEX-200 719.77 -0.33 BSE-100 9260.34 -0.25 BSE-200 2180.65 -0.23 BSE-500 6831.34 -0.2 BSE MID-CAP 6448.62 -0.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 6715.01 0.04 BSE AUTO 10085.49 -0.13 BSE-CG 10324.33 -0.64 BSE-CD 6640.3 -0.71 BSE-FMCG 4423.46 0.3 BSE-HC 6491.11 -0.03 BSE IPO 1536.98 -0.4 BSE-IT 6080.16 -0.08 BSE METALS 11523.98 -1.21 BSE OIL & GAS 8213.21 -0.3 BSE POWER 2187.69 -0.33 BSE REALTY 1831.6 -0.48 BSE-PSU 7472.71 -0.04 BSE-TECK 3564.25 0.01 BSE BANKEX 12113.41 -0.11 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1144.56 -0.08 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)