STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 2.3 percent at 17,196.47, while the 50-share Nifty index settled 2.54 percent lower at 5,228.45, their biggest daily fall since late February after a spike in global risk aversion triggered fears of foreign fund outflows at a time of waning confidence in a struggling government. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 1 basis point at 8.38 percent as hopes of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India gathered steam after data from China and Germany indicated slowing growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended sharply weaker at 51.17/18 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 50.66/67 and after hitting a more than 2-month low of 51.28, due to global risk aversion before being pushed back by suspected dollar sales by the central bank. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down at 7.51 percent versus 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate settled at 8.10 percent from 8.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate ended higher at 9.50/9.60 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent for one day, as demand picked up on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. Money markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 9 rupees at 27,841 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17196.47 -2.3 DOLLEX-30 2799.02 -2.4 DOLLEX-100 1855.93 -2.62 DOLLEX-200 703.44 -2.59 BSE-100 9049.12 -2.52 BSE-200 2131.15 -2.49 BSE-500 6679.49 -2.42 BSE MID-CAP 6312.62 -2.27 BSE SMALL-CAP 6599.69 -1.68 BSE AUTO 9907.89 -1.89 BSE-CG 10040.68 -3.37 BSE-CD 6476.59 -3.15 BSE-FMCG 4352.9 -1.3 BSE-HC 6416.33 -1.18 BSE IPO 1524.08 -1.24 BSE-IT 6012.12 -1.2 BSE METALS 11280.91 -3.29 BSE OIL & GAS 8012.23 -2.74 BSE POWER 2115.5 -3.62 BSE REALTY 1762.22 -4.25 BSE-PSU 7365.39 -1.48 BSE-TECK 3512.26 -1.45 BSE BANKEX 11712.09 -3.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1124.88 -1.8 S&P CNX NIFTY 5228.45 -2.54 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)