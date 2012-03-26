STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.58 percent at 17,086.63 and the 50-share Nifty index fell 1.63 percent to 5,191.95, as high oil prices are sparking fears of a delay in rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India, and adding to caution ahead of the government's April-September borrowing calendar due Tuesday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond up at 8.42 percent from previous close of 8.38 percent, as traders lightened positions ahead of the government's borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened sharply to 51.44/45 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.17/18 on higher demand for dollars from oil importers and a sharp fall in local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at Thursday's close of 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate rose to 8.11 percent from 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.05 percent, from Thursday's close of 9.50-9.60 percent, as demand waned after most banks seem to have preferred borrowing from the central bank's repo counter, where it lent a record 1.96 trillion rupees. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 91 rupees at 28,190 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17086.63 -1.58 DOLLEX-30 2739.47 -1.81 DOLLEX-100 1815.51 -1.85 DOLLEX-200 688.21 -1.82 BSE-100 8987.21 -1.62 BSE-200 2116.84 -1.59 BSE-500 6634.13 -1.54 BSE MID-CAP 6264.6 -1.36 BSE SMALL-CAP 6552.91 -1.11 BSE AUTO 9871.17 -1.27 BSE-CG 9966.01 -1.44 BSE-CD 6377.25 -1.42 BSE-FMCG 4393.95 -0.21 BSE-HC 6387.57 -1.22 BSE IPO 1503.01 -1.36 BSE-IT 6013.16 -1.34 BSE METALS 10963.82 -2.31 BSE OIL & GAS 7939.51 -1.48 BSE POWER 2089.78 -2.19 BSE REALTY 1728.46 -3.47 BSE-PSU 7255.42 -1.73 BSE-TECK 3522.77 -1.3 BSE BANKEX 11600.63 -2.19 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1120.01 -1.43 S&P CNX NIFTY 5191.95 -1.63 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)