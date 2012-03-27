STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.47 percent at 17,133.07 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.46 percent to 5,207.95, tracking gains in Asian and U.S. markets on supportive comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Uncertainty over tax proposal over participatory notes kept gains in check. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.50 percent from the previous close of 8.47 percent, as traders lightened positions ahead of the government's borrowing calendar. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 51.13/14 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.265/275 as outlook for foreign capital inflows improved and the dollar fell after dovish comments of the U.S. Federal Reserve. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.55 percent from Monday's close of 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.50/9.60 percent from Monday's close of 9.00-9.05 percent, as demand rose at start of the new two-week reporting fortnight. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17133.07 0.47 DOLLEX-30 2735.97 0.08 DOLLEX-100 1815.04 0.19 DOLLEX-200 687.85 0.17 BSE-100 9020.84 0.59 BSE-200 2124.22 0.57 BSE-500 6656.46 0.55 BSE MID-CAP 6274.04 0.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 6559.52 0.4 BSE AUTO 9893.51 0.33 BSE-CG 9965.38 0.32 BSE-CD 6443.94 1.05 BSE-FMCG 4432.83 1.08 BSE-HC 6440.33 0.77 BSE IPO 1509.39 0.15 BSE-IT 6037.87 0.44 BSE METALS 11069.75 0.84 BSE OIL & GAS 7897.78 -0.15 BSE POWER 2092.76 0.52 BSE REALTY 1753.43 1.56 BSE-PSU 7248.29 0.19 BSE-TECK 3542.91 0.76 BSE BANKEX 11589.27 0.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1126.38 0.82 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Naryanan in MUMBAI)