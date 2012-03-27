STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.39 percent at 17,290.35 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.38 percent to 5,255.65, sharply extending gains after TV channels, citing unnamed finance ministry officials, reported the government would not target the so-called participatory notes or P-Notes, through which some foreign investors buy into Indian equities, in a blanket manner under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.51 percent from the previous close of 8.47 percent, as traders preferred to lighten positions before the government announced its borrowing calendar for the first half of the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins on April 1. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose sharply to 50.82/83 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.265/275 as local shares gained and outlook for foreign capital inflows improved after dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.55 percent from Monday's close of 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.25/9.30 percent from Monday's close of 9.00-9.05 percent, as demand rose at start of the new two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 1 rupee at 28,368 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17290.35 1.39 DOLLEX-30 2761 0.99 DOLLEX-100 1828.4 0.92 DOLLEX-200 692.32 0.82 BSE-100 9087.25 1.33 BSE-200 2138.02 1.23 BSE-500 6693.64 1.11 BSE MID-CAP 6263.04 0.22 BSE SMALL-CAP 6542.78 0.14 BSE AUTO 9934.19 0.75 BSE-CG 10037.17 1.04 BSE-CD 6504.01 1.99 BSE-FMCG 4459.25 1.68 BSE-HC 6451.12 0.93 BSE IPO 1508.01 0.06 BSE-IT 6079.91 1.14 BSE METALS 11128.22 1.37 BSE OIL & GAS 7980.03 0.89 BSE POWER 2091.51 0.46 BSE REALTY 1758.62 1.87 BSE-PSU 7272.85 0.53 BSE-TECK 3564.88 1.39 BSE BANKEX 11725.5 1.34 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1128.45 1.01 S&P CNX NIFTY 5255.65 1.38 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)