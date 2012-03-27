STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index settled up 1.2 percent at 17,257.36 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.14 percent to 5,243.15, led by short-covering ahead of expiry of the March derivatives series, after reports that the government would not target the so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled 3 basis points higher at 8.50 percent, as traders built up short positions on apprehension of heavy government borrowing in the six months beginning April, due to be announced after market hours. RUPEE -------------- The rupee posted its biggest single session rise in two months to settle at 50.7350/7450 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.265/275 powered by dollar inflows towards some foreign banks and strong local shares, although doubts remain over the sustainability of the rally. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate settled unchanged at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point lower at 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate settled lower at 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close of 9.00-9.05 percent, as demand eased in late trade after most banks met their reserve needs by borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 89 rupees at 28,278 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17257.36 1.2 DOLLEX-30 2755.67 0.8 DOLLEX-100 1823.73 0.67 DOLLEX-200 690.59 0.57 BSE-100 9064.02 1.07 BSE-200 2132.67 0.97 BSE-500 6676.94 0.86 BSE MID-CAP 6245.06 -0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 6522.05 -0.17 BSE AUTO 9905.95 0.46 BSE-CG 10013.92 0.81 BSE-CD 6509.48 2.07 BSE-FMCG 4459.5 1.69 BSE-HC 6432.54 0.64 BSE IPO 1512.58 0.36 BSE-IT 6072.27 1.01 BSE METALS 11112.31 1.22 BSE OIL & GAS 7948.16 0.48 BSE POWER 2080.48 -0.07 BSE REALTY 1753.38 1.56 BSE-PSU 7253.19 0.26 BSE-TECK 3559.37 1.23 BSE BANKEX 11678.27 0.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1128.18 0.99 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)