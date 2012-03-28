STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.38 percent at 17,191.06 and the 50-share Nifty index dropped 0.42 percent to 5,220.9, on concern about foreign capital flows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 8 basis points at 8.58 percent, with the central bank set to sell an all-time high of 180 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) in debt next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 50.9750/9800 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 50.735/745, hurt by robust dollar demand from oil importers, subdued equities and as traders squared off positions before the end of the financial year this week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate eased 1 basis point to 8.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.50/9.55 percent, higher than Tuesday's 8.50/8.60 percent, as liquidity remained tight in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 60 rupees at 28,220 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17191.06 -0.38 DOLLEX-30 2783.71 1.02 DOLLEX-100 1843.02 1.06 DOLLEX-200 698.17 1.1 BSE-100 9031.17 -0.36 BSE-200 2125.8 -0.32 BSE-500 6655.62 -0.32 BSE MID-CAP 6232.61 -0.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6508.59 -0.21 BSE AUTO 9865.52 -0.41 BSE-CG 10088.18 0.74 BSE-CD 6363.62 -2.24 BSE-FMCG 4474.57 0.34 BSE-HC 6465.72 0.52 BSE IPO 1504.03 -0.57 BSE-IT 6026.74 -0.75 BSE METALS 11010.96 -0.91 BSE OIL & GAS 7931.91 -0.2 BSE POWER 2082.84 0.11 BSE REALTY 1735.55 -1.02 BSE-PSU 7225.49 -0.38 BSE-TECK 3534.89 -0.69 BSE BANKEX 11588.31 -0.77 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1126.34 -0.16 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)