STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.65 percent at 17,145.58 and the 50-share Nifty index dropped 0.79 percent to 5,201.65, with financials leading the decline. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 11 basis points at 8.61 percent, with the central bank set to sell an all-time high amount of 180 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) of debt next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 50.79/80 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 50.735/745, hurt by robust dollar demand from oil importers, subdued equities and as traders squared off positions before the end of the financial year this week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 8 basis points at 7.61 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.80/8.85 percent, higher than Tuesday's 8.50/8.60 percent, as liquidity remained tight in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 69 rupees at 28,211 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17145.58 -0.65 DOLLEX-30 2776.98 0.77 DOLLEX-100 1836.57 0.7 DOLLEX-200 695.61 0.73 BSE-100 8999.57 -0.71 BSE-200 2117.99 -0.69 BSE-500 6631.71 -0.68 BSE MID-CAP 6211.57 -0.54 BSE SMALL-CAP 6469.61 -0.8 BSE AUTO 9828.96 -0.78 BSE-CG 10043.2 0.29 BSE-CD 6320.82 -2.9 BSE-FMCG 4478.24 0.42 BSE-HC 6443.98 0.18 BSE IPO 1502.25 -0.68 BSE-IT 6018.73 -0.88 BSE METALS 11045.15 -0.6 BSE OIL & GAS 7891.22 -0.72 BSE POWER 2067.26 -0.64 BSE REALTY 1727.78 -1.46 BSE-PSU 7190.48 -0.86 BSE-TECK 3532.84 -0.75 BSE BANKEX 11488.57 -1.62 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1124.06 -0.37 S&P CNX NIFTY 5201.65 -0.79 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)