STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.79 percent at 17,121.62 and the 50-share Nifty index dropped 0.92 percent to 5,194.75, reversing previous session's gains with banks declining on worries of a rise in cost of funds and heavy government borrowing in the first half of next fiscal year starting in April. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended up 12 basis points at 8.62 percent, with the central bank set to sell an all-time weekly high amount of 180 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) of debt next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weak at 50.775/785 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 50.735/745, hurt by robust dollar demand from oil importers, subdued equities and as traders squared off positions before the end of the financial year this week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.58 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 bps lower at 8.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 9.40/45 percent, higher than Tuesday's 8.50/8.60 percent, as liquidity remained tight in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 90 rupees at 28,190 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17121.62 -0.79 DOLLEX-30 2772.96 0.63 DOLLEX-100 1832.83 0.5 DOLLEX-200 694.08 0.51 BSE-100 8981.26 -0.91 BSE-200 2113.34 -0.91 BSE-500 6617.16 -0.9 BSE MID-CAP 6190.94 -0.87 BSE SMALL-CAP 6451.49 -1.08 BSE AUTO 9844 -0.63 BSE-CG 9995.22 -0.19 BSE-CD 6293.15 -3.32 BSE-FMCG 4472.53 0.29 BSE-HC 6446.4 0.22 BSE IPO 1499.4 -0.87 BSE-IT 6021.39 -0.84 BSE METALS 11017.45 -0.85 BSE OIL & GAS 7850.45 -1.23 BSE POWER 2057.48 -1.11 BSE REALTY 1725.77 -1.57 BSE-PSU 7138.44 -1.58 BSE-TECK 3528.26 -0.87 BSE BANKEX 11475.87 -1.73 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1121.15 -0.62 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)