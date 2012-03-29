STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.75 percent at 16,993.8 and the 50-share Nifty index shed 0.76 percent to 5,155.05, weighed down by concerns foreign funds may unwind positions on uncertainty over proposed taxes. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond eased 3 basis points to 8.59 percent, as traders picked bargains after a big sell off in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 51.18/19 to the dollar from the previous close of 50.775/785, hurt by uncertainties over capital flows due to proposed changes in Indian tax laws and subdued risk appetite globally due to weak economic data from United States. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.58 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.50/9.55 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 9.40/45 percent, as liquidity remained tight in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 16993.8 -0.75 DOLLEX-30 2745.5 -0.99 DOLLEX-100 1815.53 -0.94 DOLLEX-200 687.64 -0.93 BSE-100 8917.99 -0.7 BSE-200 2098.8 -0.69 BSE-500 6574.73 -0.64 BSE MID-CAP 6159.27 -0.51 BSE SMALL-CAP 6453.96 0.04 BSE AUTO 9810.5 -0.34 BSE-CG 9897.84 -0.97 BSE-CD 6312.41 0.31 BSE-FMCG 4457.45 -0.34 BSE-HC 6435.33 -0.17 BSE IPO 1502.33 0.2 BSE-IT 5926.47 -1.58 BSE METALS 10962.5 -0.5 BSE OIL & GAS 7821.59 -0.37 BSE POWER 2044.77 -0.62 BSE REALTY 1716.17 -0.56 BSE-PSU 7098.88 -0.55 BSE-TECK 3478.52 -1.41 BSE BANKEX 11392.56 -0.73 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1114.69 -0.58 S&P CNX NIFTY 5155.05 -0.76 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)