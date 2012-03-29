STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.99 percent at 16,952.51 and the 50-share Nifty index shed 0.91 percent to 5,147.25, weighed down by concerns foreign funds may unwind positions on uncertainty over proposed taxes. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond eased 4 basis points to 8.58 percent, as traders picked bargains after a big sell off in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 51.0800/0850 to the dollar from the previous close of 50.775/785, on uncertainties about capital flows due to proposed changes in Indian tax laws and subdued risk appetite globally due to weak economic data from United States. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate was down 4 basis points at 8.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.50/9.55 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 9.40/45 percent, as liquidity remained tight in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16952.51 -0.99 DOLLEX-30 2739.4 -1.21 DOLLEX-100 1814.31 -1.01 DOLLEX-200 687.26 -0.98 BSE-100 8911.98 -0.77 BSE-200 2097.64 -0.74 BSE-500 6572.23 -0.68 BSE MID-CAP 6171.61 -0.31 BSE SMALL-CAP 6465.8 0.22 BSE AUTO 9787.78 -0.57 BSE-CG 9845.31 -1.5 BSE-CD 6285.23 -0.13 BSE-FMCG 4415.96 -1.26 BSE-HC 6451.29 0.08 BSE IPO 1504.64 0.35 BSE-IT 5950.61 -1.18 BSE METALS 10991.69 -0.23 BSE OIL & GAS 7804.45 -0.59 BSE POWER 2034.7 -1.11 BSE REALTY 1710.8 -0.87 BSE-PSU 7093.5 -0.63 BSE-TECK 3486.12 -1.19 BSE BANKEX 11425.38 -0.44 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1112.51 -0.77 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)