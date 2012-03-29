STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.37 percent at 17,058.61 and the 50-share Nifty index settled 0.31 percent lower at 5,178.85, with technology stocks leading the losses after local media reported the United States had raised the cost of processing H-1B employment visas, which was seen as hitting the industry. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond eased 1 basis point to settle at 8.61 percent, as traders picked up bonds for short covering after a huge sell-off in the previous session. Trading was extended until 1200 GMT due to delayed state auction results. RUPEE -------------- The rupee settled weaker at 51.3900/4000 to the dollar from the previous close of 50.775/785, posting its biggest single day loss in over three months on the back of persistent dollar demand from oil importers, while negative local shares triggered foreign fund outflow worries. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate ended 3 basis points down each at 7.55 percent, and 8.07 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate surged and ended at 9.95/10.00 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 9.40/45 percent, as liquidity remained tight in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17058.61 -0.37 DOLLEX-30 2756.09 -0.61 DOLLEX-100 1826.79 -0.33 DOLLEX-200 691.9 -0.31 BSE-100 8973.26 -0.09 BSE-200 2111.8 -0.07 BSE-500 6614.89 -0.03 BSE MID-CAP 6200.87 0.16 BSE SMALL-CAP 6496.8 0.7 BSE AUTO 9909.67 0.67 BSE-CG 9834.68 -1.61 BSE-CD 6348.46 0.88 BSE-FMCG 4443.47 -0.65 BSE-HC 6505.8 0.92 BSE IPO 1509.39 0.67 BSE-IT 5951.18 -1.17 BSE METALS 11060.8 0.39 BSE OIL & GAS 7865.47 0.19 BSE POWER 2055.46 -0.1 BSE REALTY 1731.84 0.35 BSE-PSU 7127.97 -0.15 BSE-TECK 3492.76 -1.01 BSE BANKEX 11458.67 -0.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1122.43 0.11 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)