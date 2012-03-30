STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.15 percent at 17,255.53 and the 50-share Nifty index 1.2 percent at 5,241.05, led by financials as the central bank's surprise purchase of bonds is seen easing inter bank liquidity. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.52 percent, down 9 basis points on the day, as traders scrambled to cover short positions after the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of bond buys through the open market operation Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.185/195 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.39/40, tracking the rise in local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4 basis points to 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate was lower by a sharper 8 basis points at 7.99 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate surged to a nearly three-and-half year high of 15.00/15.05 percent, as banks raced to cover reserve needs and to prop up their balance sheets a day before the fiscal year ending. It closed at 9.95/10.00 percent on Thursday for one-day loans. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17255.53 1.15 DOLLEX-30 2765.24 0.33 DOLLEX-100 1833.18 0.35 DOLLEX-200 694.39 0.36 BSE-100 9079.98 1.19 BSE-200 2137.1 1.2 BSE-500 6692.83 1.18 BSE MID-CAP 6275.08 1.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6562.33 1.01 BSE AUTO 9998.86 0.9 BSE-CG 9958.04 1.25 BSE-CD 6465.36 1.84 BSE-FMCG 4469.69 0.59 BSE-HC 6552.63 0.72 BSE IPO 1517.91 0.56 BSE-IT 6027.55 1.28 BSE METALS 11222.5 1.46 BSE OIL & GAS 7939.28 0.94 BSE POWER 2083.03 1.34 BSE REALTY 1766.15 1.98 BSE-PSU 7219.39 1.28 BSE-TECK 3532.09 1.13 BSE BANKEX 11651.63 1.68 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1131.71 0.83 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)