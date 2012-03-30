STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.68 percent at 17,345.31 and the 50-share Nifty index was 1.8 percent higher at 5,272.3, extending gains after the finance minister said holders of P-notes, or popular derivative products, would have no tax liability. Analysts, however, said markets needed more clarity about the wider tax stance for foreign investors. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.58 percent, down 4 basis points on the day, but off the day's low, as supply in a holiday-sprinkled next week offset comfort from the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of bond buy through open market operations on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.09/10 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.39/40, tracking the rise in local equities and dollar sales by some exporters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.55 percent, while the one-year rate shed 7 basis points to 8.00 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate surged to a near three-and-a-half year high of 12.95/13.00 percent, as banks raced to cover reserve needs and to prop up their balance sheets a day before the fiscal year ending. It closed at 9.95/10.00 percent on Thursday for one-day loans. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 8 rupees at 28,194 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17345.31 1.68 DOLLEX-30 2779.18 0.84 DOLLEX-100 1841.41 0.8 DOLLEX-200 697.5 0.81 BSE-100 9120.73 1.64 BSE-200 2146.67 1.65 BSE-500 6723.48 1.64 BSE MID-CAP 6299.98 1.6 BSE SMALL-CAP 6599.41 1.58 BSE AUTO 10047.84 1.39 BSE-CG 9999.76 1.68 BSE-CD 6401.87 0.84 BSE-FMCG 4479.09 0.8 BSE-HC 6564.62 0.9 BSE IPO 1528.75 1.28 BSE-IT 6049.43 1.65 BSE METALS 11320.01 2.34 BSE OIL & GAS 8036.21 2.17 BSE POWER 2086.9 1.53 BSE REALTY 1770.2 2.21 BSE-PSU 7259.52 1.85 BSE-TECK 3542.48 1.42 BSE BANKEX 11696.36 2.07 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1136.34 1.24 S&P CNX NIFTY 5272.3 1.8 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)