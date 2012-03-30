STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 2.03 percent at 17,404.2 and the 50-share Nifty index settled 2.25 percent higher at 5,295.55, rallying in the last day of the quarter to post their first weekly rise in six, as lenders gained after the central bank's surprise bond purchases were seen helping inject liquidity into the sector. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond settled off the day's lows, but still down 4 basis points from previous close at 8.57 percent, as traders drew comfort from the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of bond buy through open market operations on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee settled stronger at 50.87/88 to the dollar from the previous close of 51.39/40, aided by a surge in local stocks and dollar sales by exporters trying to cash in on the last session of the 2011/12 fiscal year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points higher at 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate shed 4 basis points to 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate surged and settled near a three-and-a-half year high of 15.00/15.10 percent, as banks raced to cover reserve needs and to prop up their balance sheets a day before the fiscal year ending. It closed at 9.95/10.00 percent on Thursday for one-day loans. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 29 rupees at 28,173 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17404.2 2.03 DOLLEX-30 2788.61 1.18 DOLLEX-100 1850.16 1.28 DOLLEX-200 701.14 1.34 BSE-100 9164.06 2.13 BSE-200 2157.89 2.18 BSE-500 6759.63 2.19 BSE MID-CAP 6346.38 2.35 BSE SMALL-CAP 6629.38 2.04 BSE AUTO 10134.88 2.27 BSE-CG 10027.92 1.96 BSE-CD 6402.49 0.85 BSE-FMCG 4493.1 1.12 BSE-HC 6625.74 1.84 BSE IPO 1537.81 1.88 BSE-IT 6081.87 2.2 BSE METALS 11346.31 2.58 BSE OIL & GAS 8087.5 2.82 BSE POWER 2090.97 1.73 BSE REALTY 1776.96 2.61 BSE-PSU 7311.47 2.57 BSE-TECK 3562.41 1.99 BSE BANKEX 11751.18 2.55 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1144.52 1.97 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)