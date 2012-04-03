MUMBAI, April 3 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.72 percent at 17,604.18 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.66 percent to 5,353.15, tracking firmer Asian peers after solid manufacturing data from the United States boosted sentiment. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond jumped 11 basis points to 8.68 percent as traders made room for a $3.5 billion debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.5750/5800 to a dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 50.87/88, helped by bunched dollar inflows as trading resumed after a three-day break. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.61 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.45/9.50 percent, lower than Friday's close of 15.00/15.10 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. On Saturday, it closed at 8.50/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17604.18 0.72 DOLLEX-30 2842.52 0.74 DOLLEX-100 1890.33 0.8 DOLLEX-200 716.61 0.79 BSE-100 9294.75 0.82 BSE-200 2190 0.84 BSE-500 6862.64 0.83 BSE MID-CAP 6471.99 0.89 BSE SMALL-CAP 6795.98 0.82 BSE AUTO 10171.5 0.42 BSE-CG 10315.56 1.11 BSE-CD 6777.13 1.89 BSE-FMCG 4521.68 0.44 BSE-HC 6653.87 0.56 BSE IPO 1573.59 1.08 BSE-IT 6132.45 0.25 BSE METALS 11476.48 1.42 BSE OIL & GAS 8145.8 1.01 BSE POWER 2149.01 0.87 BSE REALTY 1828.3 1.28 BSE-PSU 7454.6 1.02 BSE-TECK 3599.11 0.31 BSE BANKEX 12022.49 1.28 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1157.45 0.68 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)