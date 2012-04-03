MUMBAI, April 3 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.77 percent at 17,612.91 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.81 percent to 5,361.15, on growing expectations for a rate cut from the central bank during its mid-April meeting, while rising global equities are raising confidence foreign investors will continue to buy into the country's stocks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond jumped 11 basis points to 8.68 percent as traders made room for a $3.5 billion debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.5750/5800 to a dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 50.87/88, helped by bunched dollar inflows as trading resumed after a three-day break. Gains in local equities also supported the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.60 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.04 percent from 8.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.10/9.20 percent, lower than Friday's close of 15.00/15.10 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. On Saturday, it closed at 8.50/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 61 rupees at 28,496 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17612.91 0.77 DOLLEX-30 2842.02 0.72 DOLLEX-100 1891.21 0.85 DOLLEX-200 717.03 0.85 BSE-100 9301.61 0.9 BSE-200 2191.29 0.9 BSE-500 6869.02 0.92 BSE MID-CAP 6487.03 1.13 BSE SMALL-CAP 6819.54 1.16 BSE AUTO 10124.32 -0.05 BSE-CG 10369.3 1.64 BSE-CD 6778.8 1.92 BSE-FMCG 4522.12 0.45 BSE-HC 6598.95 -0.27 BSE IPO 1575.79 1.23 BSE-IT 6108.29 -0.15 BSE METALS 11467.44 1.34 BSE OIL & GAS 8209.06 1.79 BSE POWER 2148.88 0.86 BSE REALTY 1826.02 1.15 BSE-PSU 7467.97 1.2 BSE-TECK 3586.77 -0.04 BSE BANKEX 12041.02 1.44 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1154.72 0.44 S&P CNX NIFTY 5361.15 0.81 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)