STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.46 percent at 17,516.38 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.52 percent at 5,330.4 on profit booking, as traders reduce open positions ahead of a long weekend. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.73 percent, 1 basis point lower from the previous close as mood better after the central bank reduced auction size for 91-day treasury bills. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 51.05/06 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.695/705, weighed by weak local shares and dollar demand after the U.S. Fed hinted no more monetary easing was likely. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.59 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.62 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.99 percent from 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The five-day cash rate was 9.05/9.10 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.70-8.75 percent for one-day loans, as banks rush to meet reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cyle and before the long weekend. Indian financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17516.38 -0.46 DOLLEX-30 2826.35 -0.46 DOLLEX-100 1882.38 -0.41 DOLLEX-200 714.13 -0.34 BSE-100 9258.95 -0.4 BSE-200 2182.5 -0.34 BSE-500 6843.55 -0.3 BSE MID-CAP 6475.53 0 BSE SMALL-CAP 6837.88 0.3 BSE AUTO 10083.23 -0.27 BSE-CG 10337.55 -0.32 BSE-CD 6756.81 -0.54 BSE-FMCG 4504.18 -0.31 BSE-HC 6581.81 -0.08 BSE IPO 1572.9 -0.05 BSE-IT 6116.55 0.05 BSE METALS 11357.44 -1 BSE OIL & GAS 8178.18 -0.15 BSE POWER 2163.56 0.67 BSE REALTY 1802.94 -1.06 BSE-PSU 7444.85 -0.32 BSE-TECK 3584.45 -0.12 BSE BANKEX 11917.7 -0.82 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.46 -0.2 S&P CNX NIFTY 5330.4 -0.52 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)