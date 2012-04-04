STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.59 percent at 17,493.53 and the 50-share Nifty index 0.66 percent lower at 5,323.25 on profit booking, as traders opted taking profits home ahead of an earnings season which kick-starts next week and after the latest data showed growth in the services sector slipped to a five-month low in March 2012. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.71 percent, 3 basis point lower from the previous close as the Reserve Bank of India cut back the borrowing size through treasury bills this week, after the government's first auction for fiscal 2012/13 met with poor investor appetite. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 51.10/12 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.695/705, dragged by strong overseas dollar as hopes for further monetary stimulus in the United States waned, prompting traders to pare short-dollar positions and hurting demand for riskier assets like equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.58 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.62 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.00 percent from 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The five-day cash rate was 9.40/9.50 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.70-8.75 percent for one-day loans, as banks rush to meet reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle and before the long weekend. Indian financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 247 rupees at 27,670 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17493.53 -0.59 DOLLEX-30 2822.18 -0.61 DOLLEX-100 1879.51 -0.56 DOLLEX-200 712.95 -0.51 BSE-100 9245.56 -0.55 BSE-200 2179.14 -0.49 BSE-500 6833.19 -0.45 BSE MID-CAP 6462.32 -0.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6828.99 0.17 BSE AUTO 10058.81 -0.51 BSE-CG 10347.5 -0.22 BSE-CD 6780.43 -0.2 BSE-FMCG 4502.88 -0.34 BSE-HC 6573.95 -0.2 BSE IPO 1569.78 -0.25 BSE-IT 6118.34 0.08 BSE METALS 11340.78 -1.15 BSE OIL & GAS 8146.08 -0.54 BSE POWER 2155.56 0.3 BSE REALTY 1789.29 -1.81 BSE-PSU 7454.02 -0.2 BSE-TECK 3580.49 -0.23 BSE BANKEX 11909.41 -0.89 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.28 -0.3 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)