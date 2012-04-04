STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.63 percent at 17,486.02 and the 50-share Nifty index settled 0.66 percent lower at 5,322.90. This was the first fall in four sessions as banks and real estate developers reversed recent gains after a services index dropped while input costs rose, sparking fears of a worrisome combination of slowing growth and high inflation. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.69 percent, 5 basis point lower on expectations of cash conditions improving next week on likely government spending. A reduction in the 91-day treasury bill auction size on Wednesday also soothed sentiment in addition to value buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 51.055/065 to the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.695/705, weighed by gains in the dollar after expectations of fresh monetary stimulus in the United States faded and local oil importers looked to cover payment obligations before the long weekend. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.57 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.62 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.00 percent from 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The five-day cash rate was 8.70/8.75 percent, unchanged from Tuesday's close for one-day loans, after touching an intra-day high of 9.60 percent as demand waned after the initial rush to meet reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle and before the long weekend. Indian financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 280 rupees at 27,637 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17486.02 -0.63 DOLLEX-30 2821.54 -0.63 DOLLEX-100 1879.91 -0.54 DOLLEX-200 713.19 -0.47 BSE-100 9246 -0.54 BSE-200 2179.55 -0.47 BSE-500 6835.13 -0.42 BSE MID-CAP 6473.87 -0.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 6844.9 0.4 BSE AUTO 10064.37 -0.45 BSE-CG 10358.83 -0.11 BSE-CD 6811.81 0.27 BSE-FMCG 4503.68 -0.33 BSE-HC 6569.99 -0.26 BSE IPO 1575.53 0.12 BSE-IT 6106.42 -0.12 BSE METALS 11355.27 -1.02 BSE OIL & GAS 8141.13 -0.6 BSE POWER 2158.12 0.42 BSE REALTY 1797.62 -1.35 BSE-PSU 7462.53 -0.08 BSE-TECK 3572.73 -0.44 BSE BANKEX 11925.08 -0.75 BSE TAS 1148.1 -0.4 SHARIAH ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)