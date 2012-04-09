STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.74 percent at 17,356.67, and the 50-share Nifty index was 0.75 percent lower at 5,283.15 due to lack of clarity over a budget tax proposal that could hurt foreign funds flows into equities, and as weak U.S. jobs data spurred risk aversion. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.64 percent, 5 basis points lower than its previous close of 8.69 percent, as global growth worries prompted buying in safer assets amid expectations government spending will ease pressure on liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 51.37/38 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 51.055/065, due to weak local shares and global risk aversion. The domestic forex and debt markets were closed on Thursday and Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.53 percent from 7.57 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate was 7.98 percent from 8.00 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 9.00/9.05 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for five-day loans, as banks rush to meet mandated reserve needs in the first week of a new two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17356.67 -0.74 DOLLEX-30 2800.06 -0.76 DOLLEX-100 1865.51 -0.77 DOLLEX-200 707.9 -0.74 BSE-100 9175.19 -0.77 BSE-200 2163.4 -0.74 BSE-500 6787.37 -0.7 BSE MID-CAP 6444.94 -0.45 BSE SMALL-CAP 6839.71 -0.08 BSE AUTO 10019.03 -0.45 BSE-CG 10209.05 -1.45 BSE-CD 6827.82 0.24 BSE-FMCG 4497.56 -0.14 BSE-HC 6552.54 -0.27 BSE IPO 1569.21 -0.4 BSE-IT 6096.52 -0.16 BSE METALS 11178.26 -1.56 BSE OIL & GAS 8065.61 -0.93 BSE POWER 2137.03 -0.98 BSE REALTY 1790.5 -0.4 BSE-PSU 7402.18 -0.81 BSE-TECK 3563.84 -0.25 BSE BANKEX 11795.34 -1.09 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1143.21 -0.43 S&P CNX NIFTY 5283.15 -0.75 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)