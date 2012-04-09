STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.21 percent at 17,274.93, and the 50-share Nifty index 1.35 percent at 5,250.9, dragged by the banking sector, which has reported a decline in deposit mobilisation. Capital goods was also trading weaker ahead of industrial output data due on Thursday. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.65 percent, as concern over slowing global growth prompted buying in safer assets. The expectation of government spending to ease pressure on liquidity soon aided buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 51.275/280 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 51.055/065, due to weak local shares and global risk aversion. The domestic forex and debt markets were closed on Thursday and Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 6 basis points at 7.51 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate was down 3 basis points at 7.97 percent from 8.00 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.95/9.00 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent for five-day loans, as banks rush to meet mandated reserve needs in the first week of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------- The June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 144 rupees at 28,341 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17274.93 -1.21 DOLLEX-30 2787.18 -1.22 DOLLEX-100 1855.54 -1.3 DOLLEX-200 704.06 -1.28 BSE-100 9126.14 -1.3 BSE-200 2151.66 -1.28 BSE-500 6751.26 -1.23 BSE MID-CAP 6410.35 -0.98 BSE SMALL-CAP 6812.21 -0.48 BSE AUTO 9936.21 -1.27 BSE-CG 10103.64 -2.46 BSE-CD 6724.16 -1.29 BSE-FMCG 4491.08 -0.28 BSE-HC 6580.72 0.16 BSE IPO 1565.57 -0.63 BSE-IT 6078.27 -0.46 BSE METALS 11063.44 -2.57 BSE OIL & GAS 8024.7 -1.43 BSE POWER 2117.71 -1.87 BSE REALTY 1797.4 -0.01 BSE-PSU 7355.76 -1.43 BSE-TECK 3553.48 -0.54 BSE BANKEX 11737.82 -1.57 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1139.07 -0.79 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)